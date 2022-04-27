Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.

Twilio stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. 68,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

