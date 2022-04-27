Twin Disc (TWIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWIN stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

