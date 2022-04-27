Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.90 Per Share

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of £565.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 283 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Paul Withers bought 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £71,000 ($90,491.97).

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

