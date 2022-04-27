Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

