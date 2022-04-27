UBS Group Boosts CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to GBX 4,425

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,330 ($55.19) to GBX 4,425 ($56.40) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.74.

CRH traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,240. CRH has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

