UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 204,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 89,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

