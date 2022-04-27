Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 708367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

