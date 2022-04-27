UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. 74,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

