UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $84,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

