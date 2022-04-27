UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $718,662,000 after buying an additional 2,419,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

