UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.
In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
