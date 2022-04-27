Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.