Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
