UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371.10 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00014284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $371.10 million and $31.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,007,523 coins and its circulating supply is 66,124,871 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

