UniLend (UFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $812,026.00

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $812,026.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

