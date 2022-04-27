Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 3,938 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($50.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.64) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

ULVR stock traded down GBX 71.50 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,570.50 ($45.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,515.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,757.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

