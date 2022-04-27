Unilever’s (ULVR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($49.69).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,642 ($46.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,515.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,757.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

