UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.61. 89,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,129. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $487.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

