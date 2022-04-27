Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

Shares of UHS opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

