Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

NYSE UHS traded down $15.07 on Wednesday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.15.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

