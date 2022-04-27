Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.92.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 1,428,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,771. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Upwork by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.