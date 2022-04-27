Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 992,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.