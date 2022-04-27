USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.78 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $3.13 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

