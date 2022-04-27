Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 7th

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USNZY shares. HSBC lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

