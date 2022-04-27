Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.92. 1,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Valhi alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $851.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Valhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.