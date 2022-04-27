Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLOWY remained flat at $$2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

