VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Trading 0.8% Higher

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.19. 1,920,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,300,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.
