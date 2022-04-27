Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2,111.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.49. 230,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.