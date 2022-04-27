Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 427,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

