Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $833,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

