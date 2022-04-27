Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 18.38% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,806,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,256,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,080,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,564,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,512,000 after acquiring an additional 456,548 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 376,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 454,995 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 17,753,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

