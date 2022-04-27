Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

