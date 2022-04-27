Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 34,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

