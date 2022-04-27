Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $5.03 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,339,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

