Veil Price Reaches $0.0067 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Veil has a market cap of $578,072.17 and approximately $830.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,100.13 or 0.99751652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00242488 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00108987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00315653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00151908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001306 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

