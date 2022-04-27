Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Vericel has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vericel by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vericel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

