Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 624,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

