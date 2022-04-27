Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $517.73 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824,000 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $517,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.09. 98,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

