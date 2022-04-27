Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $838.58 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 4.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 4.05% of Cooper Companies worth $838,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.62. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

