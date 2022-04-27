Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,748. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

