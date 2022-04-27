Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.24. 5,826,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,733. The company has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

