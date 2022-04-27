Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,310. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.64.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.