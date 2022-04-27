Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $643.02. The company had a trading volume of 631,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.76 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

