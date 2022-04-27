Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

LRCX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.78. 1,240,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,958. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $449.50 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

