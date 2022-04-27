Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 323,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

