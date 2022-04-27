Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

MDC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,599. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

