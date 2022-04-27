Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,415 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in A10 Networks by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 499,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 117,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $219,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 1,798,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,119. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

