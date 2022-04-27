Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.53. 6,182,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,583. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.