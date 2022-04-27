Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. 8,550,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

