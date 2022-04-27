VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45. Approximately 1,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

The company has a market cap of C$369.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.73.

VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

