VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45. Approximately 1,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.
The company has a market cap of C$369.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.73.
About VersaBank (TSE:VB)
