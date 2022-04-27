Versor Investments LP Acquires 8,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

