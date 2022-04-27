Versor Investments LP Buys 333,296 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 6,676.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,296 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises about 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $64,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMC Materials by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,001. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

